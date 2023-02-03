Fixing of water meters in the city by next week!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

If all goes well as per plan, the water supply section of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), has decided to fix water meters on commercial connections in the city, from the next week.

It may be noted that the civic administration for smooth implementation of the water supply scheme had devised a 42-point programme including efforts to reduce misuse or wastage of water (through leakage or stealing of water through illegal connections or using water from residential connections for commercial gains). It was also noticed that there are many illegal commercial water connections in the city, but the actual figure on record is very less. Adding to the woes, the AMC also deprive of details like the actual size of commercial connections taken legally as well as illegally. The AMC also does not have a list of the actual number of residential connections use for commercial gains. The AMC officials during its drive to detect the illegal connections found that there was rampant selling of water through illegal commercial connections. The civic authorities even disconnected a few connections as well during the drive. Hence to put an end to the misuse of the water, the civic administration decided to fix the water meters on priority.

5K meters in AMC store

As reported earlier, AMC had purchased 5,000 water meters to fix them on commercial connections under the new water supply scheme. However, the AMC water supply section is deprived of the list of the total number of connections in the city.

The civic administration has conducted a meeting of executive engineers and deputy engineers and directed them to submit the list of total commercial water connections on priority. Hence the task of fixing meters will kickstart as soon as the list is finalised. The preparation of the list would take a few more days. Hence the actual work is hoped to start from the next week.