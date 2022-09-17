Flag hoisting at 7 am is disrespect to M’wada’s people: Khaire

Aurangabad, Sept 17:

Former MP Chandrakant Khaire alleged that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde disrespected people by hoisting a flag at 7 am, on Marathwada Muktisangram Din. Talking to newsmen on Saturday, Khaire said that the flag hoisting ceremony is held at 9 am, every year, on September 17.

Before this, a guard of honour is given to the CM by the police. After this, a felicitation of freedom fighters is conducted.

“Today’s programme was for the 75th year of the celebration of Marathwada Muktisangram Din. Despite this, Chief Minister finished the programme in just 15 minutes as a formality. He wanted to attend a programme organised in Hyderabad in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Eknath Shinde disrespected freedom fighters and the public of the region. He is working at the instruction of BJP and Central Government,” he added.

Tourism and Skills Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha was not present for the main flag hoisting ceremony of Marathwada liberation day. He is a BJP Minister and went to attend a flag hoisting ceremony at Deogiri Fort. This shows differences between Chief Minister and Ministers,” he said.