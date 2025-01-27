Flag unfurled in Bamu on R-Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) unfurled the national flag in a programme held at the lawns in front of the administrative building of the campus on Republic Day on Sunday.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawali, Finance and Accounts Officer Savita Jampawad, head of the general administration department Dr Kailas Pathrikar, and others were present.

The preamble of the Constitution was read in the ceremony. Director of the Students Development department Dr Kailas Ambhure conducted the proceedings of the programme.

A book review competition was organised by the Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC) of the university under ‘Vachan Sankalp Maharashtracha. KRC director Dr Vaishali Khaparde announced the names of the winners. Kondba Hatkar won the first prize

while Namrata Jawre and Sushant Ingle secured second and third prizes respectively.