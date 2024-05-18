Floating solar project in Jayakwadi lies in limbo

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Central Government has announced plans to implement a floating solar energy project of 1200 megawatt capacity in the Jayakwadi Project at Paithan. A few months ago, the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) also conducted a survey, but after strong opposition to it from fishermen, the project is lying in limbo. It may be noted that the Jayakwadi Project area is also a protected bird sanctuary, therefore, the solar project will now have to face opposition from environmental experts as well.

The ambitious Jayakwadi Project came into existence at Paithan in 1976. The aim was to prosper the irrigation of drought-hit Marathwada. An area of 1.82 lakh hectares of land came under irrigation. Last year, the Central Government decided to launch the floating solar project. Accordingly, the NTPC also conducted a survey with the permission of the Department of Forest (DoF) and the Department of Water Resources (DoWR). NTPC has plans to implement the solar project on 2400 acres of area. However, prior to the launch of the solar project, the fishermen opposed the move saying they will not be able to continue with the fishing as it is their livelihood. They also feared that the fish production would decline. Prior to the implementation of the election code of conduct, the fishermen had staged a Jal Samadhi Andolan to register their protest.

According to the source, the solar project has now come to a standstill. DoF will be undertaking a study to understand the effects of the solar project on fish production and the arrival of birds (especially migratory birds) and then air its opinion through a report to the NTPC.