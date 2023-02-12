Flurry of thefts in municipal headquarters

-Thieves decamp with precious parts of air-conditioning, administration remains mum

Aurangabad: The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has been experiencing an alarming wave of thefts at its headquarters. Over the past eight days, thieves have been targeting the building, stealing valuable parts of the air-conditioning system. Despite there being round the clock security and CCTV surveillance, the thieves have still managed to slip in and out unnoticed. A case was registered at City Chowk police station on Saturday.

The corporation head office has been regularly targeted by thieves. But the administration turned a blind eye. However, the thefts have increased for the last eight days. On the night of February 6, eight outlets of the Air Conditioning (AC) system installed outside the outdoor walls were ransacked by the thieves. The copper pipes and other expensive parts were removed. The administration did not report this theft to the police. Two days later other parts of the AC worth lakhs of rupees were stolen from the municipal hall. A case was registered after the contractor filed a complaint in the City Chowk police station. However, the thieves again entered the corporation in the middle of the same night. However, their plans were foiled when a security guard was alerted to their presence. The thieves left the tool kit they had brought to remove AC parts and ran away.