FlyBig to open office today

Aurangabad, May 28:

FlyBig Airline is starting a new air service Hyderabad - Aurangabad -Hyderabad soon. The office of the company will be opened at Chikalthana Airport on Sunday. The office will be inaugurated by union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. MLA Atul Save, district collector Sunil Chavan, representatives of the industries and civil aviation arena officers will be present.