Flyovers gain weight due to several layers of asphalt

Bench orders to present a report of the architectural impact

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Over the years, several layers of asphalt have been laid on Seven Hill and the railway station flyovers. Therefore, the Aurangabad bench comprising of Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh of the Bombay High Court ordered a report on the architectural impact on the bridge to the principal of Government Engineering College on Tuesday.

There is a fear of the bridge collapsing due to the increased weight on the bridge due to the layers of asphalt. Also, the height of the divider on the bridge was reduced due to the layers. As a result, two-wheelers and three-wheelers make sudden U-turns causing accidents. Recently a motorcyclist fell directly from the flyover on Jalna road. As these matters were pointed out during the hearing, the bench passed the order as above. The next hearing is on April 20.

Similarly, the bench also ordered a report about the protective wall of the railway flyover at Golwadi and the photos and progress report of other remaining works within 15 days to the public works department.

A proposal for approval of the estimated cost of the underpass at Shivajinagar has been sent to the chief bridge engineer of railways at Secunderabad. E-tendering for this work will be done within six weeks after approval. The work will be completed in nine months, said adv Manish Navander representing the railways during the hearing. Petitioner Adv Rupesh Jaiswal argued in person, senior lawyer adv Rajendra Deshmukh, represented the municipal corporation, assistant public prosecutor Sujit Karlekar, acted for the government.