Focus on traffic regulation over fines during festivals: CP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar has instructed traffic police to prioritise traffic regulation over issuing fines during upcoming festivals. He emphasized that key intersections and roads must have a visible police presence and urged efforts to address the changes expected by the public.

During a coordination meeting for Ganeshotsav on Wednesday, complaints about traffic issues were raised by current and former political leaders, as well as citizens. Following this, the CP Pawar convened an urgent meeting with Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Traffic) Shilwant Nandedkar and all police inspectors on Thursday to review the situation in the city. With several festivals and events over the next three months, he directed that the focus should be on traffic management rather than fines.

If there are any difficulties, he advised continuous contact with the relevant municipal corporation and electricity authorities to resolve issues. More staff should be deployed in areas with heavy traffic and markets in the old city. He emphasized the importance of understanding citizen needs and aligning the traffic department's work accordingly, he stressed.

Direct vehicle seizure for traffic violations

Instead of focusing on issuing fines on the roads, the CP advised prioritizing traffic regulation. He suggested that vehicles of habitual offenders with pending fines be directly seized and that fines be collected before releasing the vehicles. He also recommended appointing a dedicated team for this purpose.

Expected improvement in traffic conditions

The CP said, “Our responsibility is to ensure safe and smooth travel for citizens. Necessary instructions have been given to the traffic branch. Strict action will be taken against errant drivers. We will train wardens provided by the municipal corporation properly. Citizens can expect a significant improvement in traffic conditions.”