Fodder distributed in Gaushalas

Aurangabad, June 19:

The Jainam Mahila Manch always carries out social and public welfare activities. As a part of these activities, the members distributed fodder at the Mahavir Gaushalas on Sunday.

Also, this year's new membership has received excellent response. In all, 300 members were enrolled this year. Former president Nanda Mutha, new president Mangal Parkh, Asha Kasliwal, Kavija Ajmera, Manju Patni, Karuna Sahuji and Pushpa Bafna took efforts. Mittal Jain and Vandana Kankaria recited Namokar Mantra at the beginning of the programme. Hemalatha Mugadia, Kamalabai Ostwal, Asha Kasliwal and others were present on the occasion.