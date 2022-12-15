Folk artists hold demonstrations

Aurangabad: The folk artists on Thursday held demonstrations in front of the divisional commissioner office for their various demands. The demonstrations were led by the president of the Lokkala Mahotsav committee Eknath Tribhuwan. A memorandum of demands was presented to the deputy commissioner P Kulkarni.

The demands included increasing the honorarium of senior artists under A category to Rs 7,500, B category Rs 6,500 and C category to Rs 5,500. Formation of Vamandada Kardak corporation for folk artists, quota in housing scheme and scholarship for children. A protesters threatened to hold a protest in Mumbai if the demands are not met.