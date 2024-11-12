Follow 10-points in election work: Deelip Swami

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector and Election Returning Officer Deelip Swami instructed the employees to follow 10 points while doing election work.

The preparations for the elections have picked up pace in all the Assembly Constituencies of the district. The training of Assembly Constituency-wise employees was conducted on Tuesday.

The employees from Assembly constituencies- Sillod, Kannad, Phulambri, Aurangabad Central, Aurangabad West, Aurangabad East, Paithan, Gangapur and Vaijapur participated in the it.

The training was provided on the actual voting process, handling of voting machines and preparation for polling stations. Collector Deelip Swami interacted with trainees of Phulambri, Aurangabad Central, Aurangabad West and Aurangabad East constituencies.

Employees were instructed to implement ten points while performing election work. Election observers Talat Parvez, Korra Lakshmi, election returning officer Brajesh Patil, Chetan Girase, Venkat Rathod and Umakant Pardhi were present in this training.

What is 10-point Prog?

The staff on election duty should follow a 10-point programme to make their work flawless and proper. The ten points included transparency, punctuality, precaution about voting machine-ballot, care about polling station-voter list, coordination-cooperation and consensus, assurance, stress relief, study and health. If you implement these points, you will be able to complete your election work successfully.

(Deelip Swami, District Collector)