Follow-up: AIMIM faction clashes in Kiradpura and Shahanagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police have taken preventive action following violent clashes between two AIMIM factions over candidate selection in Kiradpura and Shahanagar.

In Kiradpura, tensions erupted after Mohammad Asrar was announced as the AIMIM candidate for Ward No. 12 (Open Category). At 5.30 pm, Asrar led a rally along Rammandir Road with a large crowd. Supporters of rival aspirant Haji Isak confronted the procession, questioning the ticket allocation. Afsar Khan, Khalil Taylor, Wasim Khan, Maqbool Khan, Ibrahim alias Ibbu Khan, Razak Khan, and others allegedly attacked Asrar with sticks. Jinsi police intervened promptly, registering a case against the mob based on a complaint by police constable Amol Kakde. Meanwhile, in Shahanagar on 25 December around 11.30 pm, a sudden altercation involved 8–10 people. City Chowk police constable Vasant Bhave and colleagues quickly controlled the situation, taking some individuals into custody. With delayed complaints from both sides, police filed a case against Shaikh Anwar, Irf Shaikh, Shaikh Javed, Imran Shaikh, Abhay Wahal, Yash Gaikwad, and two others.