Follow-up of action-oriented ideas needed for welfare state

Aurangabad: “There is a need to plan and implement schemes considering the interest of the last man in a democratic system. The concept of the welfare state will come to existence only if experts from commerce and economics fields pursue action-oriented ideas with the political and administrative system,” said Dr Vijay Dharurkar, former vice chancellor and communication expert.

He was speaking at the ‘Prof Samiuddin Memorial Award presentation ceremony held in the valedictory ceremony of the All India Commerce Conference organised at the auditorium in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) recently. Dr R K Priya conducted the proceedings of the session.

Research papers to guide policymakers

Dr Syed Azharuddin said that the economy is progressing in the post-Covid situation across the State and research papers submitted at the conference would guide the policymakers.