Followers of Lord Buddha united

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Followers of Lord Buddh were united for the preservation and protection of Buddhabhumi through the Morcha which was led by the Bhikkhu Sangha.

Ambedkarite parties and organisations also showed unity for the agitation. State president of AIMIM ex-MP Imtiaz Jaleel, Afsar Khan of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi along with Muslim activists participated. Followers and workers from different districts of Marathwada along with Pune, Mumbai also arrived here to participate in the Morcha.

Box

Speeches of selected leaders

Leaders of all parties and organisations along with workers joined the agitation. But, since the morcha was organised under the leadership of Bhikkhu Sangha, many leaders were removed from the stage in the beginning. It was decided that only Bhadanta Vishuddanand Bodhi would be the guide. Despite this, two or three leaders made speeches. When Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitin Bagate gave an assurance on behalf of the administration that the cave would not be damaged, the audience cheered.

Box

Presence of Bhikkhus noticeable

Bhadant Dr Upagupta Mahathero, Bhadanta Bodhipalo Mahathero, Bhadant Dr M Satyapal Mahathero, Bhadanta Nagasenbodhi Mahathero, Bhadanta R Anand, Bhante Kashyap, Bhante Sangapriya, Bhante Bodhi Dhammo, Bhante Shilbodhi along with hundreds of Bhikkus participated in the procession.

Prakash Nikalje, Baburao Kadam, Dr Rishikesh Kamble, Dinkar Omkar, Panther Sena national president Deepak Kedar, Dalit Cobra national president Bhai Vivek Chavan, Ashok Borde, RPI (Kharat) national president Sachin Kharat, Milind Dabhade, Gautam Kharat and others were present.