Followers of newly elected MP increased on social media
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 16, 2024 08:30 PM2024-06-16T20:30:02+5:302024-06-16T20:30:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The followers of newly elected MP of Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency Sandeepan Bhumare increased on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and X.
Candidate of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Imtiaz Jaleel is in second place in terms of followers while candidate of Maha Vikas Aghadi Chandrakant Khaire is in third position. However, the number of followers of defeated candidates has not gone down.
Taking into result of the Lok Sabha elections, the followers of former MP Imtiaz Jaleel have not reduced, on the contrary, their number is increasing. There is no change in the figure of followers of Khaire.
Social media team
MP Bhumare made a separate team for handling social media updates. Jaleel and Khaire too have their teams to give updates to their followers on social media updates.
Followers of Bhumare
Facebook: Four accounts with 80,000 followers
Instagram: 55,000 followers
X: 16,000 followers
Followers of Imtiaz Jaleel
Facebook: 7.19 lakh
Instagram: 5,000. His supporters also have accounts on it
X: 3,96,000
Followers of Khaire
Facebook: 78,000
Instagram: 77,000
X: 19,000