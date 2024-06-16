Followers of newly elected MP increased on social media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The followers of newly elected MP of Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency Sandeepan Bhumare increased on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and X.

Candidate of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Imtiaz Jaleel is in second place in terms of followers while candidate of Maha Vikas Aghadi Chandrakant Khaire is in third position. However, the number of followers of defeated candidates has not gone down.

Taking into result of the Lok Sabha elections, the followers of former MP Imtiaz Jaleel have not reduced, on the contrary, their number is increasing. There is no change in the figure of followers of Khaire.

Social media team

MP Bhumare made a separate team for handling social media updates. Jaleel and Khaire too have their teams to give updates to their followers on social media updates.

Followers of Bhumare

Facebook: Four accounts with 80,000 followers

Instagram: 55,000 followers

X: 16,000 followers

Followers of Imtiaz Jaleel

Facebook: 7.19 lakh

Instagram: 5,000. His supporters also have accounts on it

X: 3,96,000

Followers of Khaire

Facebook: 78,000

Instagram: 77,000

X: 19,000