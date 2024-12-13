'Food Carnival' to conclude Today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The two-day 'Food Carnival' of MGM University’s Institute of Hotel Management will conclude tomorrow at MGM Salt. The festival offers a wide variety of regional dishes and cultural experiences. The grand buffet will feature starters, desserts, and the city’s famous sea water fish. Students, under the guidance of faculty, will manage the event, including food preparation, service, and entertainment. Special attractions such as live counters and a band performance will further enhance the experience. The carnival is open to all, with tickets available at ‘The Salt’ and MGM Institute.