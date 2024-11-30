Footpaths missing from Cidco N-1 sector

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The majority of footpaths in the Cidco N-1 sector are reported to be missing due to encroachment; planting of trees or parking the personal vehicles. Hence it has become burdensome for elderly citizens, women, kids and common people to walk on foot during the morning and evening hours, due to the absence of the footpath.

Of all the neighbourhoods of the Cidco, the N-1 sector witnesses heavy motor vehicle, light motor vehicle and other vehicles traffic around the clock. It is a semi-commercial area, as a result, the vehicular traffic is there during the whole day. Hence the citizens had to risk their lives by walking through the busy roads. Many a time, they come before the four-wheelers and the two-wheelers. Hence the senior citizens and others demanded to free the footpaths, which is their rightful way to walk at ease, from the Cidco sector on priority.