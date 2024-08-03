Foreign scholarship norms relaxed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government has relaxed the norms of minimum marks for conditions to apply for foreign education scholarship.

The scholarship is implemented for SC, ST, Maratha and other category students for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph D research in world-level universities. Earlier, one needed to obtain 75 per cent marks to be eligible for the applying for the scholarship.

With the relaxation of norms, those students who have 55 per cent marks will be eligible to register for international scholarships. This will certainly open opportunities for many students. The students can be admission to universities which are in the top 200 world ranking.

Meanwhile, the online registration date for the scholarship was extended up to August 14.