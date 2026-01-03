Foreign Scholarships for Higher Education

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Scholarship Division, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, announced the year’s schedule of international-level scholarship for higher education.

The Scholarship Division facilitates offers of scholarships received from foreign countries. In cases where a foreign country, university and institution requests this Ministry to disseminate the information about the scholarships which are offered by them to Indian students, this Division disseminates the information on the Ministry’s website (https://education.gov.in/scholarships).

If the foreign country or institution requests this Ministry to nominate candidates, then online applications are invited on the SAKSHAT Portal (https://proposal.sakshat.ac.in/). Final selection of the nominated candidates rests with the respective country or institution.

Box

Scholarship time of notification

--Commonwealth Master’s Scholarship-United Kingdom August - September

--Brunei Darussalam Scholarship January - February

--Chulaborn Graduate Institute, Thailand June/July

--Slovenian Government Scholarship February-March

--Commonwealth Scholarship – New Zealand February

Box

Scholarships where this Ministry only disseminate information and has no further role to play and candidates need to apply directly at the Embassy’s/University’s respective websites

Name of the scholarship time of notification is as follows:

--Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) February/ March

-- Israel Government Scholarship December

--Italian Government Scholarship June - July

--Japanese Government (MEXT)-May

--Study in Iraq Program March

--Turkiye Scholarships January-February

--British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM February-March

--Czech Republic Scholarships January-February