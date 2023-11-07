Foreign Students’ Meet in Maulana Azad College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Foreign Students’ Cell of Maulana Azad College organised a meeting of Foreign Students on Saturday.Chairman of the Cell Dr Shaikh Kalimoddin highlighted the functioning of the cell and the initiatives being taken for the foreign students.

Director of the Centre for International Relations at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Bina Sengar was the chief guest.

She spoke widely on the schemes, scholarships, opportunities and plans of the university for foreign students. International students pursuing various courses attended the meeting in large numbers.

College Principal Dr Mazahar Farooqui guided the students thoroughly while focusing on the future plans of the cell. Vice-Principal Dr M A Bari and Dr Aditi Bhattacharya were also present at the meeting. Dr Abdul Ahad introduced the chief guest while Dr Hasvi Khairul Makeen conducted the proceedings. Dr Akhil proposed a vote of thanks.