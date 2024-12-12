Forgery revealed in Chitegoan Land Deal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An attempt to fraudulently transfer crores-worth of land by forging the landowner's signatures has been uncovered in Chitegoan, deceiving an elderly couple. A case has been registered at the Vedantnagar Police Station based on the complaint of the landowner, with three accused named in the case.

The accused have been identified as Rafiq Shaikh (49, Padampura), Abhishek Gupta (38), Firoz Khan (35) and others. According to the complainant, Rajendrasingh Gurudatta (66, Shreynagar) and his wife, Ravindrakaur owned 5.20 acres of land in Chitegoan (Survey No. 111). They sold 1.40 acres to Rahul Jaiswal of Chitegoan on June 14. A registered sale deed was executed in Paithan. They sold another 1.20 acres to Hanuman Najan on June 19. Both buyers went to the Chitegoan Talathi office for land registration. However, the couple confirmed they had not sold the land to anyone else. The couple received a notice from Advocate Shirsat on August 14, stating that Rafiq Shaikh had filed a civil suit against them using forged documents. When they went to court, they discovered that the sale deed presented by Shaikh had their forged signatures. Realizing the fraud, they reported it to the police.

--------------------------------------(BOX)-----------------------------------

Fraudulent land transfer notice received by complainants

On July 24, the complainants received a notice from Advocate Kiran Dantal, stating that a sale deed for 1 hectare 40 are of land in Chitegoan, Survey No. 111, was executed in favour of Rafiq Shaikh. The notice also mentioned that the complainants had delayed the formal sale deed. However, the complainants were on vacation in Shimla, Manali, and Srinagar during the sale deed execution and returned on May 15.