Form task force in Education Department

Aurangabad, April 7:

Deputy director of Education (Aurangabad division) Anil Sable directed the department heads to form a task force on the line of the office of the Education Commissioner.

The Education Commissioner will visit the deputy director’s office and also the district office.

The commissioner expects changes in service with the use of technology, quality enhancement in service, public orientation and decisiveness.

Anil Sable said that action groups from the deputy director and district offices should remain in touch and provide information as and when required.

“If the information is not made available on time to the commissioner, he or she will have to give its clarification. The action groups asked to avoid delays in Government works," he said.

Sable said that the revised list of documents should be provided for the proper implementation of the Right to Service Act.

The information about suggested works by a minister, principal secretary, public representatives, education commissioner through ‘Telegram Group’, time-bound work, regular review of works, details of employees tasks, office cleanliness, muster, movement register, visit register, leave management and feedback book should be kept ready.

The officers and employees will have to use effectively free available resources like Google Drive, OneNote, Google Calendar to dispose of the works on time. The officers were also instructed to pay attention towards clearing and controlling correspondence.