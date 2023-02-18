Former ASG Sanjeev Deshpande designated as Senior Counsel

Aurangabad:

Former Central Government’s assistant solicitor general (ASG) of Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court, Sanjeev Bhaskarrao Deshpande, has been designated as Senior Counsel of Bombay High Court. Deshpande is the 10th advocate from Aurangabad Bench to get the designation.

A notification duly signed by the Registrar General of Bombay High Court, R N Joshi, was issued on February 17. A total of 20 advocates from the High Court were designated as Senior Counsels.

Earlier the names of nine advocates from the Aurangabad Bench to get the designation of Senior Counsel are Adv K G Navander, Adv P R Deshmukh, Adv P M Shah, Adv P V Mandalik, Adv V J Dixit, Adv R N Dhorde, Adv V D Hon, Adv R S Deshmukh and Adv V D Sapkal.