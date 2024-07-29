Former corporators protest for civic amenities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The members of the Jan Jagran Samiti, Maharashtra, and former corporators conducted a silent protest against the negligence of the municipal corporation administration regarding its failure to resolve the issues faced by the residents staying in the colonies around Roshan Gate and neighbouring areas. They claimed of facing inconvenience due to erratic water supply from elevated storage reservoir (ESR), delay in laying water pipelines and pathetic condition of roads, etc.

The former corporators including Shaikh Munaf, Fazalullah Khan, Vasant Deshmukh, Isaaq Andewala, Masroor Bhai, Abeda Begum, Naima Sultana, Mohsina Bilquis, Shamshad Begum, Azra Jabeen, Salma Bano, Noorjahan Begum, JSM members and other citizens participated in the protest peacefully and spread flowers on the potholes on the roads.

The agitators hope the civic administration will resolve these issues soon and provide relief to them.