Former corporator’s son held in drunk and drive case
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 8, 2022 10:50 PM2022-05-08T22:50:02+5:302022-05-08T22:50:02+5:30
Cidco police arrested son of former corporator Akash Kanwarsingh Bainade (27, N-7, Cidco) and his accomplice Arjun Haribhau Birare (32, Avishkar Chowk, Cidco) for driver car in an inebriated condition. The incident occured on Saturday at around 6 am. ]
Akash and his frind Arjun were going in a car (MH20 EQ 1321) from Avishkar Chowk and were heavily drunk. The Cidco police station patrolling team chased the car and arrested them. A case has been registered under Motor vehicle Act while the car has been seized.