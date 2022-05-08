Former corporator’s son held in drunk and drive case

Aurangabad, May 8:

Cidco police arrested son of former corporator Akash Kanwarsingh Bainade (27, N-7, Cidco) and his accomplice Arjun Haribhau Birare (32, Avishkar Chowk, Cidco) for driver car in an inebriated condition. The incident occured on Saturday at around 6 am. ]

Akash and his frind Arjun were going in a car (MH20 EQ 1321) from Avishkar Chowk and were heavily drunk. The Cidco police station patrolling team chased the car and arrested them. A case has been registered under Motor vehicle Act while the car has been seized.