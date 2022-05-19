Former employee, wife cheats parent company for Rs 15 lakh

Aurangabad, May 19:

The sessions court judge S M Agarkar has rejected an anticipatory bail application of a couple booked by police for stealing raw material of S D Company (in Waluj MIDC) of valuing around Rs 15 lakh and selling it in the name of their own company to others.

The judge has rejected the bail of accused Arvind Devanand Dhage and his wife Tejaswini (residents of Wadgaon Kolhati). Arvind was an ex-employee of

S D Company. He with the help of company’s assistant manager and the production supervisor committed the crime.

According to the complaint lodged by S D Company’s Human Resources manager Pradeep Raswe, the assistant manager Kanifnath Gaoli was given the responsibility of looking after the affairs of the company like billing, documentation and maintaining outward inward sections, while production supervisor Amol Kulkarni was assisting him.

In December 2021, the company got its monthly audit done by Shivraj Agrahar and Vishal Kulkarni. It came to notice that the present quantity of raw material is less compare to quantity mentioned on paper. On inquiry Kulkarni revealed that acting upon the orders of Gaoli, the raw material was transported and unloaded on Plot Number H-58. Later on, company officials checked and found their material lying at the prescribed spot.

Further investigation by company revealed that Gaoli and his wife, Kulkarni and company’s ex-employee Dhage and his wife Tejaswini have entered into partnership and registered an IMR company in the name of Tejaswini. It was also surfaced that the accused has cheated the company for Rs 12-15 lakh by stealing raw material from S D Company and selling it to others in the name of IMR Company. Waluj MIDC police station has registered complaint against the duo and others. The assistant government public prosecutor Ashok Karande represented on behalf of the state government.