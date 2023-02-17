Former fuel pump partner dupes of Rs 10L

Aurangabad:

Acting upon the court’s order, the Vedantnagar police have registered an offence against Aditya Kamalkant Pandey (39, N-3 in Cidco), Santosh Madanrao Mhaske (35, Naregaon) and two accomplices on the charge of duping an LPG pump-owner of Rs 10.56 lakh on November 24 and 25, 2022.

According to the complainant woman, she runs LPG gas pumps at Padampura and Seven Hills. Pandey’s wife was the partner in both the pumps. The partnership got dissolved, but when the complainant was out of the station with her family members, the pump staff Santosh Mhaske and Aditya Pande collected the counter cash of

Rs 10.56 lakh and disappeared.

When the lady complainant learnt about it, she approached the court. Accordingly, the case was registered with Vedantnagar police station against Pandey, Mhaske and two others. PSI Munde is investigating the case.