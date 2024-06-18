Former GMCH medico excels in UPSC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) administration felicitated a former student, Dr Ketan Ingole, for achieving remarkable success in the UPSC 2023 examination on Tuesday. GMCH Dean Dr Shivaji Sukre felicitated Dr Ingole for his accomplishment in the presence of deputy deans Dr Bharat Sonawane and Dr Kashinath Garkal, Medical Superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade, Dr Srinivas Gadappa, Dr M B Lingayat, Dr Anil Dhule, Dr Jakkal and others.

Dr Ingole, a student of the 2015 batch, graduated with his MBBS degree in 2022. He secured the 610th rank in the country in the UPSC examination held in 2023.