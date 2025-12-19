Former mayor Rashid Mamu joins Uddhav Sena

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Against the backdrop of the municipal corporation elections, office-bearers from various political parties have, over the past few days, been quitting their current parties and joining others. Former mayor Rashid Mamu, along with his associates, joined the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) in Mumbai on Friday (December 19), while MNS office-bearer Suhas Dashrathe joined the Shinde Sena. Former corporator of the Uddhav Sena, Ganu Pandey, had joined the BJP two days ago.

Former mayor Rashid Mamu formally joined UBT in Mumbai at the hands of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, in the presence of leader Ambadas Danve.

Suhas Dasharthe, who had contested the Central Assembly constituency election on an MNS ticket, joined the Shinde Sena in the presence of guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, MP Sandipan Bhumare, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, district chief Rajendra Janjal, and Kishanchand Tanwani. MNS leader Chandrakant Dahihande also joined the Shinde Sena on this occasion.