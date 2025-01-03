Former Mayors Nandakumar & Anita Ghodele switch sides to SHS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a dramatic political shift, former mayors Nandakumar Ghodele and Anita Ghodele joined the Shinde Sena on Friday, delivering a significant blow to the UBT faction of the Shiv Sena. The announcement came at a formal event held at Mumbai's Sahyadri Guest House, attended by DCM and Shinde Sena leader Eknath Shinde.

The move, coming just three days into the New Year, has sent ripples through political circles in the region. Known as close allies of Uddhav Sena Stalwart and former MP Chandrakant Khaire, the Ghodele couple’s departure is a personal setback for him. For months, speculation swirled about Nandakumar Ghodele’s potential exit. Despite not holding an official position, he had been a steadfast supporter of the Uddhav faction since the Shiv Sena's split in July 2022. Despite health challenges, Ghodele worked tirelessly during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, campaigning for the party’s candidates.

However, insiders reveal growing dissatisfaction after he was overlooked for a ticket in the Assembly polls, despite his aspirations to contest from the Central constituency. Sources suggest the Ghodeles had received multiple offers from the Shinde Sena and BJP during this period but resisted until now.

Friday’s event marked the end of their association with the Uddhav faction. Alongside Deputy CM Shinde, prominent leaders like District Chief Rajendra Janjal and former MLA Suresh Jethlia welcomed the Ghodeles into the party fold. “This is a strategic gain for us. Their experience and leadership will strengthen the party in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar,” a Shinde Sena leader said.

Political observers note that the Ghodele couple’s switch comes at a crucial time as the Shinde Sena seeks to expand its influence ahead of upcoming civic polls. For Chandrakant Khaire, this loss adds to the challenges of consolidating his faction in a city that remains a battleground for Shiv Sena loyalists.