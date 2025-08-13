Former members cry foul over Vidyadeep case action

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four former members of the district child welfare committee have appealed to the state government to revoke its decision to dissolve the entire panel over the Vidyadeep correction home girls’ escape case.

They have demanded that only those directly responsible be penalised, the action against them be withdrawn, and their names cleared to avoid defamation. The government dissolved the committee after holding it responsible for the escape of nine girls from the Vidyadeep correction home on June 29. Officials claimed the committee’s negligence and irresponsibility worsened the situation. The panel’s term had ended on June 1, 2025, but it was granted an extension until a new committee could be appointed. Former member Vijay Deshmukh told that the incident stemmed solely from the insensitive behaviour of chairperson Asha Sherkhane, making it unjust to penalise the entire committee. Committee members Varsha Waghchaure, Pradeep Shinde, Gajanan Suryawanshi, and Deshmukh allege that on the night of June 29, the home administration urgently called Sherkhane, but she told them to “handle it at your level” and avoided visiting. Even the next day, despite repeated requests, she did not meet the girls. The other members were also not informed.

Deshmukh said that timely information could have allowed members to visit the girls and prevent the escape. He added that he had previously sent letters and memorandums to the commissioner, district collector, and divisional deputy commissioner, demanding an inquiry into Sherkhane’s arbitrary conduct and rule violations, but these were ignored. He also noted that an appeal is pending against decisions in cases where girls were admitted to the children’s home without their consent.