Former MIM corporator brutally attacked

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

In a dispute between two groups over a land row, former MIM corporator Abdul Rahim Shaikh Hanif Naikwadi was severely injured. The incident occurred at Central Naka area on Tuesday afternoon.

A case has been registered with Cidco police station against 7 persons. The accused have been identified as Shaikh Naser Shaikh Sattar, Shaikh Nisar Shaikh Sattar, Ansar Shaikh Sattar, Shaikh Arshad Shaikh Sattar, Shaikh Liyakat Shaikh Sattar, Shaikh Sattar Shaikh Sardar and Gani Patel (all residents of Chistiya Colony, N-6, Cidco).

Police said, Naikwadi and Naser Shaikh had a dispute over a land for the past many days. On Tuesday, the supporters of both cashed with each other near the Central Naka Gate. Naikwade sustained severe head injuries.

On receiving the information Cidco police station PI Sambhaji Pawar, PSI Ashok Avchar, Krishan Ghayal, Ramesh Rathod and others rushed to the spot. Until then members of both the groups had vanished.

A case has been registered against seven person based on the complaint lodged by Naikwadi’s brother Shaikh Tayyab Shaikh Hanif. PSI Ashok Avchar is further investigating the case.