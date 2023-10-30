Former teacher Harischandra passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 30, 2023 08:35 PM 2023-10-30T20:35:09+5:30 2023-10-30T20:35:09+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Harischandra Kashinath Gohad, a retired teacher died after a brief illness on Monday. He was 72 and ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Harischandra Kashinath Gohad, a retired teacher died after a brief illness on Monday. He was 72 and leaves behind wife, a daughter, a son and an extended family. Harishchandra who retired as an English subject teacher from Nutan Vidya Mandir of Parbhani, was living in the currently.Open in app