Foundation Day at Nath Valley School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School (NVS) celebrated its 31st anniversary on June 30. The Foundation Day celebrations commenced with a special assembly put up by the students of primary and secondary followed by a function in the School’s Sports Complex in the presence of dignitaries, trustees Nandkishore Kagliwal, Mukund Bhogale, Arvind Machhar, Madhusudan Agrawal, Ravi Machhar, director Ranjit Dass, principal Dr Sharda Gupta, vice-principal Aparna Mathur, headmistress Sarabjit Dasgupta, parents and students. The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp.

Agrawal said, “Students must keep faith in themselves and work hard.” Dass said that NVS not only provides academic excellence but also instils good values in the students which make them good citizens.

The school felicitated students who demonstrated outstanding academic achievements in the boards. The programme encompassed mesmerizing dance performance, melodious musical rendition, a skit by students and a jingle recitation by the teachers on their vision of the school by 2030.

The student council conducted the entire programme under the guidance of activities coordinator Seema Suresh.