Four arrested for killing friend over loan dispute

Murder mystery solved in Bhavsingpura, technical investigation cracks the case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chawani police have arrested four people within twelve hours for the brutal murder of Sunil Gautam Jadhav (24,Sadatnagar). Sunil's decomposed body was found in the Lalmati area of Bhavsingpura on Monday evening, four days after he went missing on Saturday.

The investigation revealed that the motive behind the murder was a dispute over a loan of Rs 3,000 between Sunil and his friend Akash Prakash Bansode (26) from Nisarga Colony. The two reportedly became friends while working on trains, with Sunil employed in the pantry service and Akash selling toys to passengers.

According to the police, Sunil had borrowed money from Akash for work-related purposes. On Saturday, after receiving his salary, Sunil received a call from Akash to meet and discuss the loan repayment. An argument ensued between the two at around 4 pm, following which Akash allegedly lured Sunil to Lalmati for drinks.

The situation escalated further while they were drinking, with three other friends of Akash joining them. The group overpowered Sunil by forcing him to consume excessive alcohol before brutally beating him with stones and wooden sticks. The victim succumbed to his injuries, and the four accused fled the scene.

Technical investigation reveals the truth

The incident came to light on Monday evening, and a technical investigation by the cyber police station revealed that Sunil was last in contact with Akash. Acting on police inspector Rajendra Holkar's orders, a police team comprising PSI Sopan Narle, constable Ahmed Syed, Siddharth Thorat, and others launched a manhunt for the accused. The search led to the apprehension of all four culprits Akash Bansode, Akash Sathe (19), Nilesh Jadhav (19), and Chandrakant Salve by Tuesday morning.