Four assault youth, his women relatives demanding money

-Suspects sought money for drinking liquor

Aurangabad: A case was registered against four persons in the Kranti Chowk police station for assaulting a youth after he denied giving money for drinking liquor. The suspects also assaulted the mother and other women relatives of the youths who stepped in for intervention. The incident occurred in the Dalalwadi area on January 21 evening.

According to the complaint filed by Ashwin Jagde, all four suspects Akshay Chavriya, Shubham Chavriya, Pritam Chavriya and Pavan Chavriya (all resd, Gandhinagar) stopped him on the way while returning from his father’s hotel and demanded money for drinking liquor. However, as Ashwin denied giving money, the suspects verbally abused him.

Ashwin then returned home. However, the suspects entered his house and assaulted him with wooden sticks. His mother and other women relatives who were at home were also assaulted by the suspects. The blows were so severe that the fingers of Ashwin’s mother got fractured while Ashwin has sustained severe injuries to his head.

A case was registered in the Kranti Chowk police station and PI Santosh Patil is further investigating the case. The incident caused tension in the Dalalwadi area. Police have deployed bandobast to avert any untoward incident.