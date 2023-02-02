New date locked! Karan Johar reveals release date of 'Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani'

Not in April, mark your dates in July! Filmmaker Karan Johar's much-anticipated love story 'Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' will now hit the theatres on July 28.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Karan Johar dropped the new release date of the movie with a sweet message.

He wrote, "They say 'sabr ka phal meetha hota hai', so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani in cinemas 28th July, 2023.

Following Karan's post, the lead pair of the movie has also shared the release dates on their social media handles. Taking a cue from KJO's 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' tagline, Ranveer Singh captioned his post, "Kyunki it's all about loving your family!"

Alia Bhatt kept her post simple.

After Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy', this movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer and Alia. Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan will be seen in pivotal roles in this movie. It also marks the return of Karan as a director after 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016).

Initially, the movie was supposed to release on the eve of Valentine's day this year.

But later the makers pushed the date to April. Karan posted a long caption back then, "After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions."

Fans are eagerly waiting for this love saga to watch on the big screen.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor