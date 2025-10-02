Four boys drown in water-filled quarry in Limbe Jalgaon on Dussehra

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident on the day of Dussehra, four boys — including three children and a teenager — drowned in a water-filled pit (quarry) while washing a tractor in Limbe Jalgaon, near Waluj area. The tragedy occurred on Thursday afternoon (October 2), turning the holiday into a day of grief for the entire village.

Tractor washing outing ends in disaster

According to police and local sources, the incident took place near Gut No. 176, close to the residence of Zahed Rasul Pathan in the Limbe Jalgaon area. A large pit resembling an abandoned quarry had accumulated water over time. On Thursday around 11.30 am, Irfan Isaq Shaikh (17) went to wash a tractor in the water-filled pit. He was accompanied by his younger brother Imran Isaq Shaikh (13), their cousin Zain Hayat Pathan (9), and a neighbour’s son Venkatesh alias Gaurav Dattu Tarak (9). All are residents of Limbe Jalgaon (In Gangapur tehsil).

After washing the tractor, the three minor boys entered the water to swim, unaware of the depth. None of them could swim, and they began to drown. Seeing them in distress, Irfan jumped in to save them but tragically drowned as well.

Bodies recovered, village in shock

When the boys failed to return home, grandfather Zahed Pathan began searching for them. At the site, he found the tractor, along with the children’s clothes and slippers. Realising something was wrong, he raised an alarm. A search led to the recovery of all four bodies from the water.

Chaos and heartbreak at the scene

As news of the incident spread like wildfire, family members and villagers gathered at the spot. The scene turned emotional, with heart-wrenching cries from grieving relatives. Of the four deceased, three belonged to the same family, while the fourth was a neighbour’s child. The entire Limbe Jalgaon village has been plunged into mourning over the sudden and tragic loss.

Police response

Upon receiving information, officers from the Waluj Police Station, including Inspector Rajendra Sahane, PSI Sandeep Wagh, Ajay Shitole, Nitin Dhule, ASI Dashrath Khosare, and other personnel, reached the scene. The bodies were sent to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem and were later handed over to the families.

Holiday joy turns into tragedy

Preliminary investigation revealed that the boys had gone out as schools were closed for Dussehra. What was meant to be a day of fun turned into a fatal outing, as they underestimated the danger of the water in the pit. The tragic accident has left the village in deep sorrow. Further investigation is being carried out by Waluj Police Station.