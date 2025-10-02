Four including three minors drown while washing tractor in river

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, three minor boys and a young man drowned while washing a tractor on the occasion of Dussehra. The heart-wrenching incident took place around 1 pm on Thursday in Limbe Jalgaon (in Gangapur tehsil).

The deceased have been identified as Imran Isaq Shaikh (20), Immu Isaq Pathan (10), Zain Babu Pathan (10), and Gaurav Dattu Tarak (10).

The Shaikh family resides in a farm located near Limbe Jalgaon on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Pune road. On Thursday afternoon, Imran Isaq Shaikh went to wash a tractor in the Nagjhari river, which flows beside the farm. He was accompanied by his younger brother Immu Isaq Pathan, Zain Babu Pathan, and their neighbour Gaurav Dattu Tarak.

While washing the tractor, they could not guess the depth of the water and entered a deeper section of the waterbody, where all four tragically drowned. Their bodies were later recovered from the water and taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Waluj Police reached the spot and conducted a panchnama. Further investigation is being carried out by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dashrath Khosre.