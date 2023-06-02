Four mangalsutra snatched in a single day

Three cases from Shiv Mahapuran and one from Samarthnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The mangalsutra of three women were stolen from the Shiv Mahapuran katha premises, while a woman who went for a morning walk in the Samarthnagar area was robbed of her mangalsutra. Separate cases have been registered in various police stations.

Mangalsutra thieves have been on the prowl in the city for a few days. A theft is being reported everyday. According to police, thieves on a two-wheeler snatched the mangalsutra of one and a half tola from Jayashree Balasaheb Todkari (Nageshwarwadi) who was out for a morning walk in Samarthnagar area on June 1 around 6 am. A case has been registered in the Kranti Chowk police station. Thieves looted a six-gram gold mangalsutra from a woman who was going home around 5 pm after listening to the Shiv Mahapuran katha in Jadhavwadi. This incident took place near the Kala Ganapati temple in N1 area.

A case has been registered in the MIDC Cidco police station. In the third incident, the thief looted the gold necklace worth Rs 45000 of Rohini Shashikant Thombre (Pisadevi) from the Katha. The fourth incident also happened on the same ground. Mangal Kalyansingh Taji (TV Centre) was robbed of a necklace by a thief. A case has been registered at Cidco police station in this regard.