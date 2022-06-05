Four members of a family stabbed in Ranjangaon

Scuffle over tap water, case against 7 people

Aurangabad, June 5:

Four members of a family were stabbed after a scuffle over water in Ranjangaon Shenpunji at 10 pm on Saturday. A case has been registered against 7 persons of both the families.

According to police, Prabhakar Chormale lives in Islam Beg's house with his wife Manisha and two children Sanket and Nitin. Bhausaheb Damodhar Dalvi, his wife Lakshmibai and sons Yogesh and Mahesh also live on rent in Beg’s house. For the last few days, Bhausaheb Dalvi had been arguing with the Chormale family over the common water tap. He abused and threatened them. On Saturday, Bhausaheb, Yogesh and Mahesh Dalvi went to Manisha Chormale's house and started abusing her in obscene language.

Hearing the commotion, Sanket came out of the house when he was stabbed by Yogesh twice in his stomach and twice in the chest. As Sanket shouted for help, Prabhakar and Manisha rushed to save him. But Yogesh stabbed Prabhakar twice in the stomach and also stabbed Manisha once, injuring both of them.

Bhausaheb then stabbed Nitin thrice when he tried to intervene. During the altercation, Lakshmibai, with the help of her husband and son, beat the Chormale family. They then ran away from the spot. The police arrived on the spot and admitted the injured to the government hospital for treatment.

A complaint has been lodged against accused Bhausaheb, Yogesh, Mahesh and Laxmibai on the complaint of Sanket Chormale. Bhausaheb Dalvi has also lodged a complaint against Prabhakar, Sanket and Nitin Chormale. A case has been registered against 7 members of both the families at MIDC Waluj police station. PSI Rajendra Bangar and head constable S Gadekar are further investigating the case.