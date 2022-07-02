Four MSEDCL employees get adaptive scooters

Aurangabad, July 2:

Four specially-abled employees of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) were given adaptive scooters by joint managing director of Aurangabad regional office Dr Mangesh Gondawale recently.

MSEDCL has made provision to provide adaptive scooters to facilitate the disabled employees to come and go to work. Accordingly, the staff working in the city-2 department including Dr Santosh Kanade, Dr Bandu Rathod, Vijay Pawar and Siddharth Bankar were handed over the keys of the adaptive scooter by Dr Gondawale.

Chief engineer of Aurangabad circle Bhujang Khandare, superintendent engineer of Aurangabad city circle Prakash Jamdhade, assistant general manager Shilpa Kabra, executive engineer Mahesh Patil, Deputy manager Sanjay Khade, Sunil Pathak and others were present on this occasion.