Four planning thefts arrested

Aurangabad, July 29:

Satara police arrested two persons planning a theft and hiding in dark under suspicious condition at Satara area on Wednesday night.

The arrested have been identified as Rakeshkumar Sadanand Kumar and Manuram Dhubleshwar ( both residents of Beed By-pass Road). A case has been registered with Satara police station.

In another incident, Vedantnagar police arrested Vicky Balu Bhandari and Ajay Bhausaheb Ingale (Chaudhary Colony, Chikalthana) planning a theft on Railway Station Road. Both were hiding in dark covering their faces with handkerchiefs. A case has been registered with Vedantnagar police station.