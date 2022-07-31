Four planning thefts arrested
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 31, 2022 12:25 AM 2022-07-31T00:25:10+5:30 2022-07-31T00:25:10+5:30
Aurangabad, July 29: Satara police arrested two persons planning a theft and hiding in dark under suspicious condition at ...
Aurangabad, July 29:
Satara police arrested two persons planning a theft and hiding in dark under suspicious condition at Satara area on Wednesday night.
The arrested have been identified as Rakeshkumar Sadanand Kumar and Manuram Dhubleshwar ( both residents of Beed By-pass Road). A case has been registered with Satara police station.
In another incident, Vedantnagar police arrested Vicky Balu Bhandari and Ajay Bhausaheb Ingale (Chaudhary Colony, Chikalthana) planning a theft on Railway Station Road. Both were hiding in dark covering their faces with handkerchiefs. A case has been registered with Vedantnagar police station.Open in app