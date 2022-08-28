Four seats of DM Pediatric Oncology Course sanctioned for GCH

Efforts of Dr Kailas Sharma, dean (Academic), Tata Memorial Hospital

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

Approval has finally been received for four seats in the Department of Pediatric Oncology (DM Pediatric Oncology) at the Government Cancer Hospital (GCH) in Aurangabad. This is the first course in a government medical college and hospital in the State.

DM Pediatric Oncology course was created in 2012 by Tata Memorial Hospital dean (Academic) Dr Kailas Sharma when he was the Board of Governor in the Medical Council of India. DM Medical Oncology course was in existence till 2011-12. But Dr Sharma created DM pediatric oncology course and for the first time in the country Tata Memorial Hospital got three seats in 2012-13. A total of 18 seats are currently available in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra for this course in the country. Now there is an increase of four seats in Aurangabad.

Head of department of pediatrics at GCH Dr Aditi Lingayat, applied to National Medical Commission (NMC) for this course under the guidance of Dr Sharma. GMCH dean Dr Varsha Rotte-Kaginalkar, Officer on Special Duty Dr Arvind Gaikwad, Head of pediatric cancer department. Aditi Lingayat and others took efforts. Dr. Lingayat said, the GCH is the fifth institution in the country to start this course.

Success of the follow-up

GCH in Aurangabad is a very close institution for me. Although not being in the NMC, I pursued for the course. Four seats were approved. After post graduate course in Radiotherapy, surgical oncology, now DM pediatric oncology subspecialty course has been approved, said Dr Kailas Sharma, Dean (Academic), Tata Memorial Hospital

Special ward soon

A special ward for pediatric cancer patients will be developed in the expansion

of the GCH. A special ward will be created through Dr Sharma. The ward will be designed in such a way that children will not feel any stress during treatment. It is expected to cost around Rs 1 crore. Efforts will be made for this through CSR funds.