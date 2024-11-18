Four special polling booths in East constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The election returning office (RO) from Aurangabad-East constituency has announced four special polling booths in its jurisdiction.

According to a press release, “ The Pink polling booth (Room No. 3, Jijamata High School, N-5 in Cidco) has a strength of 590 voters and it will be operated by all-female staff (including presiding officer). The booth has been decorated with Pink colour balloons. The Disabled polling booth (Room No.1, MIT School, N-4 in Cidco) has a strength of 705 voters and it will be operated by all disabled officers and personnel. The Young polling booth (Room No.2, MIT School, N-4 in Cidco) will have young officers and personnel of age below 30 years. The strength of voters is 749. The Ideal polling station (Room No.1, MGM College, Western Side, Baijipura) has a strength of 1,014 voters. The voters are appealed to take note of the special booths.”