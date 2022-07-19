Four thieves decamp with copper cable

Aurangabad, July 19:

A case was registered in the Waluj MIDC police station against four unidentified thieves for stealing copper cable worth Rs 2.25 lakh from a company in Waluj MIDC on Monday midnight. The thieves also attacked the security guard leaving him injured.

According to the police. The RN Industrial Electric Pvt Ltd owned by Siddheshwar Prasadsingh (Khargar) is located in the Bankarwadi shivar, Waluj. The company deals in electric fitting material and cables. Rajkumar Mochi (42) works as a security guard in the company.

On Monday midnight, four unidentified thieves entered the company premises and attacked the security guard. They then entered the company premises and stole the copper cable worth Rs 2.25 lakh and a mobile phone worth Rs 2,000 and ran away. Mochi then informed Prasadsingh. A case was registered in the Waluj MIDC police station and PSI Rajendra Bangar is further investigating the case.