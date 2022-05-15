Four two-wheelers stolen by thieves in the city

Aurangabad, May 15:

Thieves stole four two-wheelers from different parts of the city. Syed Gajala Nasiruddin Sheikh (Asifiya Colony) on April 30 had parked his two-wheeler (MH-20-EU-0816) near Asefia Mosque. In just half an hour, the thief broke the handle lock of the bike and decamped with the motorcycle.

The two-wheeler (MH-20-BG-6520) of Ashish Akash Karke (Military Quarter) was stolen from in front of his house on the night of May 1.

Fodder seller Vijay Devidas More (Chikalthana) had parked his two-wheeler (MH-20-FS-3478) in front of his shop at Savitrinagar on the night of April 29. It was stolen during the night. Abhijit Namdev Taur had parked his two-wheeler (MH-20-EW-1411) in front of the main gate of the railway station on the night of May 3. His motorcycle was stolen by unidentified thieves. Cases have been registered at Begumpura, Chawani, MIDC Cidco and Vedantnagar police station.