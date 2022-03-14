Four warkaris died; 20 injured in road mishap

Osmanabad, March 14:

Four warkaris have died and more than 20 injured after a tractor in which they were heading towards Pandharpur, was dashed by a speeding truck coming from behind, in Solapur district, on Sunday late in the evening.

The deceased have been identified as Jarasandh Madhav Misal (65), Bhagabai Jarasandh Misal (60), Sumit alias Tukaram Sudhakar Shinde (15) and Dnyaneshwar Dattatray Salunke (14). They died on the spot.

To paying obeisance and take darshan of Lord Vithal (in Pandharpur), on account of Amlika Ekadashi, today early morning, around 35 warkaris (of Kadamwadi village in Tuljapur tehsil) started their journey on Sunday at 8.30 pm. While the tractor reached Kondi village in Solapur district at around 10 pm, a speeding transport truck, coming from behind hit the tractor. The mishap was so severe that the above four occupants died on the spot and 20 others sustained severe injuries.

The news of death spread like wildfire in an hour. The bodies were brought to the native village today at 2 pm. A pall of gloom descended in Kadamwadi village since Sunday night. The villagers got emotional and the eyes of many welled up with the tears on seeing the bodies. The last rites upon the bodies were performed with all the religious rituals. Meanwhile, the bodies of Jarasandh and Bhagabai were consigned to flames on one pyre. The villagers were present in large number.

Tribute to the departed souls

The followers of Lord Vithal observe fast on Ekadashi. There is a relaxation in consuming fruits and refreshments. Hence the villagers avoided to go in the kitchens. However, after the deaths of four devotees, the villagers paid tributes to them by observing fast for one more day by avoiding to operate their kitchens on Monday.