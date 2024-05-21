Fransalian School of Excellence achieves 100% result in 10th CBSE

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fransalian School of Excellence recorded 100% result in the 10th CBSE Board Exams. A total of 108 students appeared for the exams.

Ojal Shevtekar emerged as the school topper with an impressive score of 96.4% followed by Aarohee Kaluse, Silvan Nirmal (95.6% each) and Shejal Mantri, Tanushree Deshmukh (95.4% each).

A total of 28 students scored 90% and above, and 61 secured between 75% to 90 % marks.

Principal Fr. Ignathi, along with all teachers and office staff, extend their heartfelt congratulations to all the successful students.