Fraudster bank employee dupes man of Rs 50K

Aurangabad, April 3:

A fraudster lady posing as an bank employees duped a man of Rs 50,000 online bluffing him that exceeding amount has been deducted from his credit card and it has to be credit in his account. The incident occurred at Ranmastpura on January 28 while a case in this regard has been registered with City Chowk police station.

Police said, complainant Syed Fayyazuddin Syed Sajjauddin is a trader and he uses a SBI credit card. On January 28, he received a phone call from an unidentified lady and she told that he is a bank officer. She told that exceeding amount has been deducted from his credit card and it has to be credited in his account for which he will have to provide the credit card information.

Accordingly, Fayyazuddin shared credit card number and OTP to her. Later, he found that Rs 50,500 was deducted from his card. Fayyazuddin lodged a complaint with City Chowk police station on April 2.